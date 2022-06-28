Mid Louth: Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Ardee yearly awards

Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Ardee recently announced their end of year award winners.

The Catherine McAuley Award 2021

The Catherine McAuley Award is awarded annually to the “Graduate of the Year” in 6th Class in Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire.

Sr Catherine McAuley founded the sisters of Mercy and the recipient of this award is the student who most embodied the values of Catherine McAuley throughout her time in our school. The winner is a pupil who uses her abilities and talents to reach her full potential, who shows concern and respect for others and who plays an active, caring and responsible role in our school.

This year’s worthy recipient is: Jessica

The Mary Dunne Cairdeas Award

This year we are delighted to introduce a new award, the Cairdeas Award, kindly sponsored by Mrs Mary Dunne. Mary taught in our school from 1964-2004 and also served as our Deputy Principal and Chairperson of our Board of Management. She continues to be a very good friend of our school and so this award is given to a 6th Class pupil who displays outstanding friendship qualities. Cairdeas is the Irish word for friendship.

This year’s recipient is: Saoirse

Sports Award: Réalta Spóirt na Bliana 2022

This new award will be presented annually to the pupil who displays great sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership, fair play and a positive attitude to sport.

This year’s inaugural winner is: Molly

The Principal’s Award 2022

This new award will be presented annually to the pupil who has shown a love of learning over their time in our school and who worked hard to reach their full potential.

This year’s inaugural winner is: Emily