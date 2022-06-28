Search

28 Jun 2022

Mid Louth: Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire Ardee yearly awards

Mid Louth: Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Ardee yearly awards

Reporter:

Jason Newman

28 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Ardee recently announced their end of year award winners. 

The Catherine McAuley Award 2021  

The Catherine McAuley Award is awarded annually to the “Graduate of the Year” in 6th Class in Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire. 

Sr Catherine McAuley founded the sisters of Mercy and the recipient of this award is the  student who most embodied the values of Catherine McAuley throughout her time in our  school. The winner is a pupil who uses her abilities and talents to reach her full potential, who  shows concern and respect for others and who plays an active, caring and responsible role in  our school.  

This year’s worthy recipient is: Jessica  

  

The Mary Dunne Cairdeas Award  

This year we are delighted to introduce a new award, the Cairdeas Award, kindly sponsored  by Mrs Mary Dunne. Mary taught in our school from 1964-2004 and also served as our Deputy  Principal and Chairperson of our Board of Management. She continues to be a very good  friend of our school and so this award is given to a 6th Class pupil who displays outstanding  friendship qualities. Cairdeas is the Irish word for friendship.

This year’s recipient is: Saoirse 

  

Sports Award: Réalta Spóirt na Bliana 2022  

This new award will be presented annually to the pupil who displays great sportsmanship,  teamwork, leadership, fair play and a positive attitude to sport.

This year’s inaugural winner is: Molly  

The Principal’s Award 2022  

This new award will be presented annually to the pupil who has shown a love of learning  over their time in our school and who worked hard to reach their full potential.

This year’s  inaugural winner is: Emily 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media