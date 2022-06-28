Search

28 Jun 2022

Dundalk IT announce accreditation of their Certificate in Health and Safety

Reporter:

Jason Newman

28 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have announced that the Institute’s Certificate in Health and Safety (Manufacturing Industry) has been accredited by the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH). IOSH is the Chartered body and largest membership organisation for health and safety professionals.  

The Certificate in Health and Safety (Manufacturing Industry) is a level 6, 30 Credit course delivered part-time in the evenings, predominately online, over one year.

It is designed to allow those working full time to gain a qualification in health and safety.

The programme is suitable for anyone who has an interest in health and safety and graduates from the programme will have the professional skills and knowledge that will allow them to manage health and safety risks in their workplaces.

The accreditation from IOSH demonstrates that the course meets the IOSH quality and standards including course content which contains relevant health and safety information.

This accreditation also guarantees the course is pitched at the appropriate level, that the course meets the highest standards for trainer competence and includes opportunities for growth and development. 

The Certificate in Health and Safety (Manufacturing Industry) has also been awarded Springboard funding for its three intakes including September 2022, this means that fees are free to eligible students via the Springboard scheme.  

Applications are now being accepted for the September 2022 intake of this course and you can apply online at:

HEA - Springboard+ (springboardcourses.ie)

Local News

