Louth TD says government response to passport chaos is 'totally insufficient'

Louth TD Imelda Munster has criticised the government’s insufficient response to the ongoing crisis at the passport office, which has seen chaos for applicants right across the state.

Deputy Munster raised the issue with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien in the Dáil, calling on the government to take urgent action, given the scale of the disruption and how long it’s been going on for.

Deputy Munster said, “My office has been inundated in the last few months with passport queries. It’s the number one issue in my office at the moment. People are extremely frustrated to be in a position where they applied for passports in plenty of time ahead of planned travel, and the passport office delays are causing them to miss their holidays. People are enduring weeks of worry, which is compounded by poor communication from the passport office."

The Sinn Féin TD continued, “since I last raised this issue, nothing seems to have changed. There has been no improvement. We still have a situation where it seems documentation is not being checked until the target issue date of the passport. This means that people are put to the back of the queue when additional documentation is needed and is causing major delays.

“The surge in demand for passports after 2 years of travel restrictions was entirely foreseeable, and the slow progress the government is making in addressing the problem simply isn’t good enough. It’s not fair on people who have applied in plenty of time. Many families have been saving up and looking forward to their first foreign holiday in three years and it’s very poor form that people are being forced to cancel at the 11th hour because passports didn’t arrive on time.

“I’ve asked the government to prioritise this, as we’re in peak summer season now and enough is enough.”