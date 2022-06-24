Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY JUNE 24
SOCCER
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians
RTE Two, 7.45pm
RUGBY
Castres v Montpellier
Premier Sports One, 7.45pm
SHOW JUMPING
Longines Nations Cup
RTE Two, 5pm-7pm
WOMEN SOCCER
England v Netherlands
ITV Four, 8pm
RUGBY LEAGUE
Warrington v Hull FC
Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
SATURDAY JUNE 25
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Derry v Clare & Dublin v Cork
RTE Two, 3.45pm
RUGBY
Chile v Scotland A
Premier Sports One, 9pm
HORSE RACING
Curragh
RTE Two, 1.55pm
ATHLETICS
UK Championships
BBC Red Button, 1.15pm
LADIES FOOTBALL
Cork v Waterford
TG4, 5pm
SUNDAY JUNE 26
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Galway v Armagh
RTE Two, 1.45pm
HORSE RACING
Curragh
RTE One, 2.10pm
ATHLETICS
Irish Championships
RTE Two, 6pm
RUGBY LEAGUE
NSW v Queensland
Sky Sports Arena, 10.50am
CRICKET
England v New Zealand
Sky Sports Cricket, 10.15am
An action shot from a clash between Cooley and the Geraldines earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
My Life owners and founders (from left), Michael and Tanya McCoy, with Director of Care Barbara Murphy and CEO, Sean McCoy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.