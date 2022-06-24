Search

24 Jun 2022

My Life announces 65 new jobs for Louth and Meath

My Life now actively recruiting staff for two new facilities in Dundalk

My Life owners and founders (from left), Michael and Tanya McCoy, with Director of Care Barbara Murphy and CEO, Sean McCoy.

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Sixty-five new jobs have been announced for Louth and Meath with the expansion of the locally-owned My Life service, which provides community-based residential and respite services.

Based in Ardee, My Life is a leading innovative provider of HIQA-registered services for adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities. My Life is now actively recruiting staff for two new facilities in Dundalk – one respite and one residential, as well as additional services in Ardee and Meath.

Opening in early July, Anam Chara (Forever Friend) will provide a much-needed respite service in Louth and Meath for people with physical and sensory disabilities. These disabilities may include conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, as well as a wide range of chronic health conditions.

Anam Chara is a spacious house located off the Carrick Road in Dundalk and is adaptable to all ranges of needs and all referrals are made through the HSE Louth and Meath Disability Teams. 

My Life is owned by Michael and Tanya McCoy, who successfully created and developed Moorehall Lodge Ardee and Moorehall Lodge Drogheda before they were sold in March 2020.

“Our family have a long track record in providing award-winning personalised care and we are looking forward to the next chapter with the growth of our residential and respite care for adults with additional physical, sensory and intellectual needs,” said owner and Chairman, Michael McCoy.

The new Anam Chara respite service will deliver respite care in a personalised and flexible way. 

“We have high quality purpose-built sensory facilities and our approach is built around social and recreational living experiences,” said CEO, Sean McCoy. “At My Life, we are dedicated to helping people live their lives, their way, celebrating who they are and helping them to use all their talents.

”With the day-to-day leadership provided by Director of Care Barbara Murphy, we take time to get to know the person and their families so that we can provide innovative and meaningful care in our respite or residential services. True to our resident-led and resident focused ethos, residents are involved in the interview process for new staff so that selection is also informed by what is important to people who use and live in our services. 

“If you are a caring person who shares our values of family and home, then working with My Life will be deeply rewarding, satisfying and challenging in a dynamic supportive environment. Many of our care team have been with our service for the past 15 years. We offer competitive pay rates and a work environment with a fully structured development programme.”

For more information, see mleh.ie/careers.

