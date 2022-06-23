Louth County Council to receive funding for National Play Day

Louth County Council is to receive €3,000 funding from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to support National Play Day 2022. This year the Department says, National Play Day can take place on any day or a combination of days between 02 July and 09 July (inclusive).

The aim of National Play Day is to promote play opportunities for children and young people all across the country, with this year’s theme being ‘All Play Together’. The funding will enable Local Authorities to deliver play opportunities for a diverse range of children and young people in the community.

According to information provided to the Department, the event planned for Louth will take place in Dundalk. The description says it will be "open to the public, this will be based on focused play and recreation. Incorporating children’s games, sports day style events including athletics, sports day style games and areas of free play for all the children to get involved in and be active." It adds that the event will be "open to all children from (4 to 11 years) primary schools in Louth area."

Welcoming the announcement, Minister O’ Gorman said: “Play is vital to supporting children’s development, learning and wellbeing. It encourages a sense of adventure and discovery, helping young minds to better understand the world around them through fun and creative ways.

"This National Play Day is an opportunity for Local Authorities to invite children, and their families, to come together in their communities and take part in a range of fun and exciting activities that everyone can enjoy.”