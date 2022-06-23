Search

23 Jun 2022

Louth County Council to receive funding for National Play Day

National Play Day 2022

Louth County Council to receive funding for National Play Day

Louth County Council to receive funding for National Play Day

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

Louth County Council is to receive €3,000 funding from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth  to support National Play Day 2022. This year the Department says, National Play Day can take place on any day or a combination of days between 02 July and 09 July (inclusive).

The aim of National Play Day is to promote play opportunities for children and young people all across the country, with this year’s theme being ‘All Play Together’. The funding will enable Local Authorities to deliver play opportunities for a diverse range of children and young people in the community.

According to information provided to the Department, the event planned for Louth will take place in Dundalk. The description says it will be "open to the public, this will be based on focused play and recreation. Incorporating children’s games, sports day style events including athletics, sports day style games and areas of free play for all the children to get involved in and be active." It adds that the event will be "open to all children from (4 to 11 years) primary schools in Louth area."

Welcoming the announcement, Minister O’ Gorman said: “Play is vital to supporting children’s development, learning and wellbeing. It encourages a sense of adventure and discovery, helping young minds to better understand the world around them through fun and creative ways.

"This National Play Day is an opportunity for Local Authorities to invite children, and their families, to come together in their communities and take part in a range of fun and exciting activities that everyone can enjoy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media