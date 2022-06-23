North Louth: Injured hiker airlifted off Cooley mountains

Yesterday evening Greenore Coast Guard assisted Dundalk Fire and Rescue and the National Ambulance Service in evacuating a hiker who had fallen and sustained a leg injury on the Cooley mountains.
The incident occurred on Jenkinstown Mountain early in the evening.
The casualty was airlifted to hospital by helicopter Rescue 116 and the Coast Guard team was stood down.
John O Hare of Dundalk Gaels has the beating of Harry O Connell from Roche in Friday evening's Div 2 game in Roche. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Dundalk FC manager Stephen O'Donnell after Friday night's win over Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.