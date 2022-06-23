Search

23 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 23 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 23 June 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 23 June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Aiden Flynn of Mahon, Cork and late of Dundalk, Co Louth

On June 21 2022, in the presence of his wife at the Mercy University Hospital. Aiden, beloved husband of Andrea, loving father of Kyle, Alex, Shannon and his puppy Bella, son of Donna and grandson of Lily. Sadly, missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at his residence on Thursday June 23 from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at 3pm on Friday (June 24th) in the Church of the Holy Cross, Mahon. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for a cremation service at 5pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice or the Mercy University Hospital. 

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Minogue Snr of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Co. Louth and formerly of Belturbet, Co. Cavan

On 22 June 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents, wife Bridie, sister Maura and brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons David, Jim, Tom and Paul, daughters Ann and Maura, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, 13 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours in the Square, his colleagues from St. Brigid's Hospital, his relatives and friends.

Tom will repose at his home on Thursday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm and on Friday until removal at 6.30 pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media