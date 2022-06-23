Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 23 June 2022

The death has occurred of Aiden Flynn of Mahon, Cork and late of Dundalk, Co Louth

On June 21 2022, in the presence of his wife at the Mercy University Hospital. Aiden, beloved husband of Andrea, loving father of Kyle, Alex, Shannon and his puppy Bella, son of Donna and grandson of Lily. Sadly, missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday June 23 from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at 3pm on Friday (June 24th) in the Church of the Holy Cross, Mahon. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for a cremation service at 5pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice or the Mercy University Hospital.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom Minogue Snr of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Co. Louth and formerly of Belturbet, Co. Cavan



On 22 June 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents, wife Bridie, sister Maura and brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons David, Jim, Tom and Paul, daughters Ann and Maura, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, 13 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours in the Square, his colleagues from St. Brigid's Hospital, his relatives and friends.

Tom will repose at his home on Thursday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm and on Friday until removal at 6.30 pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

May he rest in peace