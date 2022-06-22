Search

22 Jun 2022

Gardai appeal for witnesses to three car collision in Dundalk

Gardai appeal for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Dundalk

Jason Newman

22 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Louth Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred at Gibbstown on the Ardee Road in Dundalk on Saturday 4th June 2022.

The collision, which involved three cars, occurred at approximately 3.30pm that afternoon.

Two persons were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both have since been released from hospital.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and to anyone who was travelling from Ardee to Dundalk via Gibbstown on the Ardee Road with camera footage, including dash cam to make it available to them.

Gardaí are particularly appealing for information on the movements of a blue Toyota Avensis that travelled along the Ardee Road between 3pm and 3.30pm on the day in question.

Anyone with any information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

