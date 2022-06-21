Dundalk's Marshes Shopping Centre is hosting festivals

Summer has arrived and Marshes Shopping Centre will be embracing it with three months of festivals celebrating fashion, beauty, music and art.

For the remainder of June, there will be chic fashion fun on the Marshes Mall, where, at the Fashion Fest Corner, customers can snap a selfie at the selfie wall, strut down a catwalk and win prizes.

Beauty Fest in July will see the shopping centre host product demonstrations, jam-packed competitions and give-aways. A fun-filled beauty corner will cater for little ones with arts and crafts.

The Marshes shopping centre will also host an arts festival over the weekend of August 20-21.

There will be great sounds from talented local musicians, dazzling displays from magicians, face painting and a party-ready DJ booth.

“With the arrival of summer, Marshes is happy to celebrate with three months of festivals celebrating fashion, beauty, music and art,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell.

“Everyone is invited to enjoy these wonderful events, which will showcase local talent,” he added.

Award-winning Marshes, which opened in 2005, is continually hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland.

It has transformed the commercial heart of Dundalk and directly employs over 900 people.

Tenants include Irish, UK, US and European chains, alongside several local traders.

For updates, please visit www.marshesshopping.com or Marshes’ Facebook page.