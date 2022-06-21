CSO figures show jump in number of over 64s buying houses in Louth

Figures released this week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the number of people aged 65 and over who bought houses in Louth increased significantly in the years since 2010.

In the CSO's release titled Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers - Prices, Ages and Incomes at Local Electoral Areas (LEA) 2019, figures for Louth for the years 2010-2019, show that the number of houses bought by people aged 65 and over increased from 10 in 2010 to 130 in 2019. While the number of houses sold in Louth also increased during those years from 680 in 2010 to 1910 in 2019, the proportion of those over 64 who bought homes increased from 1.5% in 2010 to 6.8% in 2019.

The age group that purchased the most houses in Louth in 2019 was the 35-44 year old age group, at 33.5% or 640 of the 1,910 houses purchased. This was followed by the 25-34 year old group at 32.5%, or 620 houses out of the 1,910 houses purchased, and then the 45-64 year old group at 25.1%.

The age group that bought the fewest houses in 2019 was the 24 years and under age group, who bought 30 out of the 1,910 houses purchased, representing 1.6% of the people who bought houses that year.

Looking at Local Electoral Areas it can be seen that in 2019 the median price of houses purchased in Dundalk-Carlingford was €170,000. This can be broken down further to sole and joint purchases, where the median price for sole purchases was €147,000 and for joint purchases was €195,700. In Dundalk South, the median price for all houses purchased was €235,000, with the median for sole transactions being €213,000 and for joint transactions being €242,000.

The median age of the people who bought houses in Dundalk-Carlingford in 2019 was 41 years for all transactions, with 39 the median age for sole transactions and 42 for joint transactions. In Dundalk South, the median age was 37 for all transactions, with 39 again the median age for sole transactions for 36 for joint transactions.

The median income of those who purchased houses in Dundalk in 2019 was also released. In Dundalk-Carlingford, the median income was €47,800 for all transactions, €39,900 for sole transactions and €60,400 for joint transactions. In Dundalk South, the median income was €58,600 for all transactions, €42,300 for sole transactions and €68,800 for joint transactions.

The statistics provided here are in relation to the year a property transaction was filed with the Revenue Commissioners. A Sole Transaction is defined as one named purchaser on the Stamp Duty return. A Joint Transaction is defined as two or more named purchasers on the Stamp Duty return.