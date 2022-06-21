Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 21 June 2022

The death has occurred of Rita Eldershaw (née Branton) of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on 18 June 2022. Rita, much loved partner of the late Lucy Erraught, loving mother of Barry and Neil, devoted nanny of Kai and Naia and sister of Teresa, Olive, Stephen, Marie, Pat and Gerry. Rita will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Susan and Stephanie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 3pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. House private at all times.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of May Fee (née Ward) of Ballybarrack, Knockbridge Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Craigavon Area Hospital. Loving wife and best friend of Charlie and adored mother to Martin, Anthony, Charles, Kenneth, Carol and Maria. Predeceased by her parents Peter & Rose, granddaughter Chloe and daughter in law Maura.

May will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Anne, Ann, Kathy and Salwa, sons-in-law Joe and Damien, grandchildren Cathal, Claire, Cian, Caitlin, Adam, Regina, Cara, Lucymay, Kellie, Charlie, Conor, Dylan, Priscilla and Joel, great-granddaughter Olivia, dearest sister's Patricia and Margaret, special family friend Sinéad, nieces, nephews extended family neighbours and friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday between 12 noon and 9 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 driving to St Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Directors T 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Grimes of Skibblemore, and late of Whiteriver, Dunleer, Co Louth



In his 87th year, peacefully at St. Oliver Plunkett Community Unit, Dundalk. Barney, beloved husband of Mary (née Flanagan) and loving father of Anne, Damian, Bernadette, Vera, Fergus, Sheila, Robert and Mary-Catherine. Predeceased by his daughter Briege, parents John and Anne (née Byrne), brothers John, James, Tommy and Paddy and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Dolores, Rosie and Jennifer, sons-in-law Paul, Owen and Chris, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Nicole, Gemma, Conor, Ciara, Niamh, Cathal, Caoimhín, Oisin, Cormac, Leah, Arón, Lauran, Paraic, Darragh, Adam and Keelin, 5 great-grandchildren Jessica, Abbie, Mason, Harper and Noah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 10am until 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am walking to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to St Oliver’s Nursing Home, Dundalk. House private on Wednesday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tommy McEnteggart (Snr) of Ferdia Park, Ardee, Co. Louth



On 20 June 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his wife Carmel, brother-in-law Seán. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Tommy, brothers Patsy and Sheamie, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Tuesday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Drumconrath Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May he rest in peace



