Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday morning will see cloud and patchy rain finally reach all areas.
Drier and a bit brighter for the afternoon with some sunny spells and a few light showers developing.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.
Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at times with just a slight chance of a few clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light northerly breezes.
L-R Senator Erin McGreehan, Ms. Éadaoin O’Reilly and two of Erin’s children Micheàl and Conor McMorland
Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council and Cllr. Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach, with (L-R) Paul Owens, Donna Conroy, Norma Cooney, John Moloney and Clodagh O'Mahony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie
President Michael Owen McGrath, alongside Third prize winner Elizabeth Donnelly, Lady Captain Rita Mulligan, Runner Up Angela McParland and Best Gross Kay McCartan
