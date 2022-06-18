Dundalk Golf Notes: Catherine Duff clinches Professional's Prize

Bobby McCarthy won the Irwin Lockington Salver which was played as a singles stableford competition over the June Bank Holiday weekend. Playing off 10 he flew out of the traps and covered the opening nine holes in 24pts.

After opening with three-point pars at the first and third he birdied the index one fourth for four points and added a three-point birdie at the sixth and a three-point par at the eighth on his way to the turn.

More three-point birdies followed at the 10th and 13th as did a three-point par at the 15th before he had his only blank of the day when he had a quadruple bogey eight at the 16th.

However, he had plenty of credit in the bank at that stage and came home in 18pts for an overall score of 42pts which was two better than Bernard Laverty (14).

Gerard Carroll (6), Kenneth Lynch (14) and Ciaran Murphy (20) took the divisional honours while Clem Walshe, a week after winning the Junior Scratch Cup, had the best gross.

Jim Deary rolled back the years on Bank Holiday Monday when he partnered Michael O’Keefe to win the Two Man Team competition. Their score of 49pts was three better than Kieran Arthurs and Hugh Reilly.

Teresa and Gerry Oakes won the Scotch Mixed Foursomes which was also played on Bank Holiday Monday by the narrowest of margins. They had half a shot to spare over Marcella Ui Chonluain and Gearoid Ó Conluain.

Killian McDonnell (23) won the Wednesday Open, sponsored by Deluxe bathrooms, with a score of 43pts. Colin Roche (3) won Division 1 and also had the best gross while Eugene O’Hanlon (17) from Mannan Castle and Paul O’Reilly (20) took Division 2 and 3 respectively.

On the Inter-Club scene, the Fred Perry Trophy team have reached the Leinster North quarter-finals after a 3.5 to 1.5 win over Co Meath, with two of the matches being decided on the 18th and one on the 19th.

Caolan Rafferty came narrowly close to adding the East of Ireland Championship to the South and West titles he previously won in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The Dundalk golfer shot his best score of the tournament, a three under par 69, but he came up two shots short of Alex Maguire from Laytown & Bettystown. Rafferty finished tied second with Jack McDonnell, the current holder of the Dundalk Scratch Cup, in the tournament played at the Baltray.

Having reached the last 16 of the West after being the leading qualifier and finished tied 8th in the Flogas Irish Amateur Open, the second place in Baltray has propelled Rafferty to the top of the Bridgestone Order of Merit which he leads by 13pts from Jake Whelan, the 2020 winner of the Dundalk Scratch Cup.

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 - Irwin Lockington Salver Singles Stableford – Overall: Bobby McCarthy (10) 42pts, Bernard Laverty (14) 40pts.

Gross: Clem Walshe 34pts. Division 1: Gerard Carroll (6) 37/21pts, Ciaran Traynor (5) 37/19pts. Division 2: Kenneth Lynch (14) 38pts, John Laverty (15) 37pts. Division 3: Ciaran Murphy (20) 38/22pts, Ronan Dennedy (30) 38/17pts.

Monday, June 6 - Two Person Team: Jim Dearey (25.0) & Michael O'Keeffe (16.6) 49pts, Kieran Arthurs (10.4) and Hugh Reilly (20.7) 46pts.

Monday, June 6 - Scotch Mixed Foursomes: Teresa Oakes (26.1) & Gerry Oakes (16.5) 62.5, Marcella Ui Chonluain (41.3) & Gearoid O'Conluain (15.1) 63, Geraldine McGeough (27.4) & Sean McGeough (16.6) 68.5.

Wednesday, June 8 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Killian McDonnell (23) 43pts. Division 1: Colin Roche (3) 36pts. Division 2: Eugene O’Hanlon (17, Mannan Castle) 40pts. Division 3: Paul O’Reilly (20) 42pts. Gross: Colin Roche 33pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

Dundalk Golf Club Professional Leslie Walker held his annual prize to the ladies on Saturday June 4 and Tuesday June 7. As always, this attracted a very large entry, with great scoring in the battle to secure the top spot.

The overall winner was Catherine Duff, who carded a superb 69 nett. Catherine played excellent golf, going out in 37 nett and home in 30 nett. Her back nine included pars at the 13th, 16th and 17th holes.

This proved pivotal in her win, edging out Laura Hackett, who also carded a 69, on countback. Laura took the Division 2 top spot, while Lesley O’Keeffe and Amanda Reenan were the winners in Division 1 and 3 respectively.

Deirdre Smith claimed the gross prize and Judy McDonough won the Saturday competition. The ladies of Dundalk Golf Club would like to thank Leslie for his encouragement and help throughout the golfing year and his very generous sponsorship of this prize.

Saturday June 4 and Tuesday June 7 - Professional’s Prize to the Ladies – Overall: Catherine Duff (28) 69. Gross: Deirdre Smith (0) 83. Division 1: Lesley O’Keeffe (20) 73, Pauline Campbell (12) 74.

Division 2: Laura Hackett (23) 69, Joyce Burbage (28) 71, Maeve Ahern (26) 71. Division 3: Amanda Reenan (36) 72, Mary Smyth (33) 75, Pat Cleary (32) 76. Saturday Winner: Judy McDonough (23) 77. 9 Hole Competition: Teresa Byrne 20pts, June Desmond 20pts.