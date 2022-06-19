Dundalk Brownies had a great day cooking al fresco

Dundalk Brownies tried out cooking outside rustling up some tasty dishes in the park.

The girls headed to St Helena's Park in town for a bit of al fresco cooking, which was a great success.

They had a great time on a recent evening cooking outside – and all enjoyed the yummy food they made!

Dundalk Brownies are a brand new unit of Irish Girl Guides who have had a very busy first six months despite Covid.

The Dundalk Brownies enjoyed their trip to Fossett's Circus in April.

They especially enjoyed getting to meet and take pictures with their favorite clown!

And their recent adventure cooking outside was a great success too.

They are always looking for new members, girls between the ages of seven and nine as well as adult helpers. If you are interested please call Chris on 085 838 3875.