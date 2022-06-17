Gardaí in Dundalk seize car without tax since 2013
Gardaí in Dundalk say they seized a car in the town that has not been taxed since 2013 and the insurance ran out in 2014.
Dundalk Road Policing Unit shared the details on social media, saying that they were on patrol when they observed a driver not wearing a seatbelt. On checking the MobilityApp it was found that the car had not been taxed since 2013 and the insurance had expired in 2014.
They added that also had a bald tyre and the vehicle was seized and a prosecution would follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.