Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
TENNIS
QUEEN'S CLUB
BBC 2, 1PM
GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA, 1.30PM
HURLING
MINOR: CLARE V OFFALY
TG4, 7.30PM
DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
HURLING QUARTER-FINAL
CORK V GALWAY
RTE2, 1.45PM
HURLING QUARTER-FINAL
CLARE V WEXFORD
RTE2, 3.45PM
RUGBY
SARACENS V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 1, 3PM
GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
RUGBY
URC: STORMERS V BULLS
RTE2, 6.30PM
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
FORMULA ONE
CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
CYCLING
TOUR OF BELGIUM
EUROSPORT 1, 2.15PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
TAILTEANN CUP SEMI-FINALS
RTE2, 1.45PM
