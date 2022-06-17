Eircom apply for 15m high communication structure in Dundalk
Eircom have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission to install a 15 metre high free standing communication structure at the Racecourse Road in Dundalk.
The application was submitted to the local authority this week, seeking permission for the construction of the structure with it's associated antennas, communication dishes, ground equipment, compound fencing, access track and all associated site development works. The applicant says it will form part of Eircom Ltd existing telecommunications and broadband network.
A decision is due on the application by 10 August with submissions due by 20 July 2022.
Brianain Erraught, Head of the Department of Hospitality Studies with Hospitality Lecturer Maria Roddy-Freyne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.