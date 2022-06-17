Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Dry, warm and sunny to start Friday.
Highest temperatures will occur early in the day reaching 20 to 24 degrees.
It will become cloudier as the day goes on and as winds veer westerly later it will turn much cooler and fresher.
There'll be a little patchy rain in the northern parts of the county.
Becoming mostly dry on Friday night with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.
