Landmark Cooley pub goes on market
A landmark pub in Cooley has gone on the market and will be sold via online auction at the end of the month.
Martin's Pub at Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Co. Louth is being sold on 30 June by BidX1. The property comprises a public house together with two commercial units. The 7-Day Publicans Licence is included in the sale.
Internally, the property comprises a bar and lounge area with a pool room at ground floor together with ancillary accommodation overhead. The property benefits from an external keg room and smoking area to the rear. The commercial units were used as a former off licence and a takeaway. Surrounding occupiers include Cooley Distillery, Carlingford Brewing Company and Gyles Quay Caravan & Camping Park.
The guide price for the property is €200,000. See the BidX1 website here for more information on this property.
