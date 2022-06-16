Information event on Carlingford to Templetown Greenway next week
Louth County Council are to hold an information event on Thursday, 23rd June 2022, at Carlingford Heritage Centre, Church Road, Carlingford, on the proposed Carlingford to Templetown Greenway.
The drop-in event which takes place from 5pm to 7.30pm next Thursday, is part of a public consultation on the proposed Greenway.
Louth County Council was allocated €370,000 in December 2021 by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for its Greenway infrastructure for 2022, with €120,000 being allocated to the Greenway from the tourist office in Carlingford to Templetown Beach and €250,000 for the Dundalk Bay Greenway, which would run from Templetown Beach to Dundalk.
