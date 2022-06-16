Search

16 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 16 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 16 June 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 16 June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Jun 2022 10:07 AM

The death has occurred of Des McDonnell of Moortown, Dromiskin, Co. Louth and late of P.J. Carroll’s

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on 15 June 2022. Des, much loved husband of Imelda (née Corrigan), father of Des Jr and Michael, adored grandad of Cillian and Aoife, brother of Peter, Tommy, Brendan and Mary. Predeceased by his parents May and Dessie, his sister Anne and brother Gerry. Des will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, brothers, sister, Des Jr’s partner Karen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

House strictly private at all times. Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Friday. Cremation will take place privately on Saturday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Louth Hospice. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Willie Smith of Mountain View Crescent, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday 15 June 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being loving cared for by St. Oliver Plunkett Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Crawley) and dear dad of Gerard, Anthony, Susan, Nial, Gillian and Liam. Predeceased by his son Barry, parents Patrick and Kathleen (late of Finglas), brothers Stephen, Christy and Terry.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, mother in-law Susan Crawley, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.45pm proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Bowhan of Broadmeadow Road, Ashbourne and late of Philipstown, Dunleer

Peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Patsy and Maggie, brothers William and Brendan and sister Zita. Sadly missed by her partner Con and all the Costello family, brothers Seamus, Patrick, Derek and Kieran, sisters Bronagh and Oonagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Finian’s Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

May she rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media