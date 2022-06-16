Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 16 June 2022

The death has occurred of Des McDonnell of Moortown, Dromiskin, Co. Louth and late of P.J. Carroll’s



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on 15 June 2022. Des, much loved husband of Imelda (née Corrigan), father of Des Jr and Michael, adored grandad of Cillian and Aoife, brother of Peter, Tommy, Brendan and Mary. Predeceased by his parents May and Dessie, his sister Anne and brother Gerry. Des will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, brothers, sister, Des Jr’s partner Karen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House strictly private at all times. Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Friday. Cremation will take place privately on Saturday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Louth Hospice. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Willie Smith of Mountain View Crescent, Dundalk, Louth



On Wednesday 15 June 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being loving cared for by St. Oliver Plunkett Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Crawley) and dear dad of Gerard, Anthony, Susan, Nial, Gillian and Liam. Predeceased by his son Barry, parents Patrick and Kathleen (late of Finglas), brothers Stephen, Christy and Terry.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, mother in-law Susan Crawley, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.45pm proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Bowhan of Broadmeadow Road, Ashbourne and late of Philipstown, Dunleer

Peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Patsy and Maggie, brothers William and Brendan and sister Zita. Sadly missed by her partner Con and all the Costello family, brothers Seamus, Patrick, Derek and Kieran, sisters Bronagh and Oonagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to Saint Finian’s Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace