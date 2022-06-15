Woman arrested in Keith Brannigan murder investigation released without charge

A woman in her 20s arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of 29 year old Keith Brannigan at a caravan park in Clogherhead, in August, 2019, has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The man in his 40s arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Investigations are ongoing.
