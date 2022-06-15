Louth gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident in Blackrock

Blackrock
Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 3:10am on Tuesday, 14th June, 2022, at a premises on Main Street, Blackrock, County Louth.
The scene was preserved in order for a technical examination to be conducted.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
