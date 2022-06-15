Vice-chair of Louth Social Democrats elected to national executive

It was a historic event for the Louth branch of the Social Democrats at the party's national conference in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin last weekend, with Aishling Silke, vice-chair of the local branch being elected to the party’s national executive.

The Social Democrat's national executive is the governing body that oversees and ensures the governance of the party. Ms Silke, who is from Ardee is an assistant professor at Dublin City University and also a very active member of SIPTU. Commenting on her election to the national executive, she said, “I am both humbled and honoured to get the full support of my party colleagues in electing me to our national council.

"My main purpose for engaging in politics is to reduce the rapidly growing levels of inequality in Ireland, I believe my commitment to social democracy, coupled with my work and experience, will make me an effective member of the national executive.”

Branch chairperson Niall McCreanor added, “it is a wonderful achievement for Aishling to be elected to the national council and shows the appetite for social democracy is growing. Along with the successes of the election, we also posed a motion to the conference for the party to seek to deem early childhood education a public good that will be provided free as a right for all children.”

The motion tabled by the Louth Social Democrats called on the government to recognise the need for a new vision for Early Childhood Education and Care, one that is inclusive and of high quality. “Our motion was the first of the conference to pass with the unanimous support of the delegates and without amendment, speaking to the quality of the motion", Mr McCreanor added.

Along with the successes of the tabled motion and executive election, the Louth branch also panelled a talk on social democracy in Northern Ireland and what a possible roadmap looks like for achieving this. Mr McCreanor explained, “this was a follow-on from our motion in 2021 where we sought to explore how the Social Democrats could become an all-island party.

"In the subsequent 12 months, a lot of groundwork has been completed to roadmap our options and our talk was to communicate our options going forward. The talk was so oversubscribed that delegates were limited to standing in the conference room which reflects the huge interest in this area.”

Branch Officer Eoin Reid commented on the quality of talks hosted, “the speakers and talks over held at the conference were unparalleled in their quality. In particular, the talks on the cost-of-living crisis and housing crisis were incredibly interesting. It went to further highlight the hardships we are facing are a result of government policies and not by happenstance. The only way to undo the numerous crisis we are facing is for a change in who leads the government. This further highlights the need for social democratic policies to implement.”

Party co-leader Róisín Shortall commented, “We are delighted to see the growth of Social Democracy in Louth and would like to congratulate Aishling Silke and the Louth branch for a very impressive election campaign and overall, a historic conference.”