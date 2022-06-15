Louth gardai investigating thefts and criminal damage in Ardee

Gardai are investigating two thefts and an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Ardee at the beginning of the month.
In a statement gardai said:
"Gardaí are investigating two thefts from vehicles which were on the Sean O’Carroll street in Ardee, Co.Louth on 3rd June 2022. A number of items were taken. No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing.
"Gardaí are also investigating an incident of criminal damage at the same location in which a van’s mirror was damaged shortly after midnight on 4th June 2022. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."
