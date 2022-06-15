Search

15 Jun 2022

Water disruption expected in parts of Dundalk tomorrow

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

15 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential water mains works to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Dundalk. 

The works are scheduled to take place tomorrow, Thursday, 16 June and are expected to be completed on Friday, 24 June.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these maintenance works, customers on the Dublin Road (between Xerox Junction and Felda Junction), Old Golf Links Road, Rock Road, Sandy Lane, Main Street, The Crescent, Sandymount, The Square, Birches Lane, Blackrock Road, Bothar Maol, and surrounding areas may experience temporary low water pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods during the works. 

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible, Irish Water said.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said: “Irish Water understands that essential maintenance works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.” 

Michael added: “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-issues/ following-an-outage.”  
 
The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website. Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

