Three men in custody following car hijacking in Dundalk

Three men have been arrested after an alleged car hijacking in Dundalk yesterday.
Gardaí received report of a vehicle hijacking which occurred on the Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth, on Tuesday, 14th June 2022.
Gardaí located the stolen car in the Carrickcarnan area and arrested three men in their 20s, 30s and 50s.
The three men were taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The car has been taken for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.
