Search

15 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 15 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 15 June 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 15 June 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

The death has occurred of Eddie (Edward) Harmon late of Blackrock, Co. Louth and originally from Nutgrove, Dublin

Peacefully on 13 of June 2022 surrounded by his loving family in the care of the wonderful staff at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Dee and loving father to David and Tonya. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and May and his siblings Roger, Cecil and Angela; he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, cherished grandchildren Iona, Leah, Cormac, Aran and Shea, daughter-in-law Paula, son-in-law Kevin, brothers John, Leo and Cid, sisters Pamela, Jacinta, Patricia, Carol and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Thursday evening, June 16th, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, arriving for a 10am Funeral Service. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium (ARC) at https://arci.org/donate/.

The death has occurred of Jane Ward of Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday, 16 June 2022, at 12 noon. House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media