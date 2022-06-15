Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 15 June 2022

The death has occurred of Eddie (Edward) Harmon late of Blackrock, Co. Louth and originally from Nutgrove, Dublin

Peacefully on 13 of June 2022 surrounded by his loving family in the care of the wonderful staff at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Dee and loving father to David and Tonya. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and May and his siblings Roger, Cecil and Angela; he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, cherished grandchildren Iona, Leah, Cormac, Aran and Shea, daughter-in-law Paula, son-in-law Kevin, brothers John, Leo and Cid, sisters Pamela, Jacinta, Patricia, Carol and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Thursday evening, June 16th, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, arriving for a 10am Funeral Service. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium (ARC) at https://arci.org/donate/.

The death has occurred of Jane Ward of Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday, 16 June 2022, at 12 noon. House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

May she rest in peace



