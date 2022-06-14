Search

14 Jun 2022

Aerosol can warning issued after Dundalk house fire

Aerosol can warning issued after Dundalk house fire

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council have issued a warning about the risk posed by aerosol spray canisters following a fire in Ashbrook where a USB power bank overheated and caused a nearby aerosol can to explode resulting in some damage to the property.

A spokesperson for the council said:

"Dundalk Fire Service responded to an incident at a house in the Ashbrook area of the town last week, where it was reported that a USB power bank had overheated and caused a nearby aerosol to explode. 

"No one was injured in the incident, but some structural damage to the property was reported.

"Following an event in Dundalk in recent days, Louth County Council is issuing a notification to warn people of the potential serious risk presented by aerosol spray canisters. 

"Louth County Council Fire Service attended an incident which highlighted the public safety risk from aerosol deodorant sprays.

"Many of deodorant sprays and hair sprays contain highly flammable gases such as propane and butane.

"These gases are also highly explosive when heated.  Exposure to heat, or a small fire or a candle is enough to cause an aerosol deodorant canister to explode with potentially damaging consequences, including fires and explosions.

"These explosions are large enough to cause serious injuries and also severe structural damage to houses and apartments.

"There is a risk of an explosion when an aerosol deodorant or hairspray canister is placed next to any item which can go on fire.

"The incident attended shows the risk of fires from charging USB power banks.

"These should never be left unattended while charging or charged overnight. Ensure all electronic equipment purchased is CE marked.

"A product that has a CE marking has the benefit that products will be safer and the risk of malfunction or damage will be reduced."

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media