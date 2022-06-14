Search

14 Jun 2022

Louth County Council responds to Drogheda IBAL litter ranking

Drogheda ranked second last in survey of 40 towns and cities

Louth County Council responds to Drogheda IBAL litter ranking

Louth County Council responds to Drogheda IBAL litter ranking

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

Louth County Council has issued a response today to the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey results released yesterday, that ranked Drogheda 39th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed in the litter study and which described Drogheda as "Seriously Littered".

In its response the local authority said, "Louth County Council notes the outcome of a survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), which has classified Drogheda as ‘seriously littered’.  While disappointed with this classification, Louth County Council believes that a community response, including from businesses in Drogheda, can serve to rectify the situation."

It goes on to say that "the Council has been very active in Drogheda and up to the current month has issued numerous warning notices and a total of 50 fines for littering in 2022.  Also, through its litter warden service, it is actively engaged with primary schools in the town. Some programmes were put on hold because of Covid-19, but these are now being resumed.  The Council is mindful of certain construction and other waste sites where litter is prevalent and will as necessary, issue warning notices and fines." 

"The County Council is a strong promoter of anti-littering messages across the county, and it hopes that everyone can play a positive community role by assuming personal responsibility in the reduction of littering.  It thanks those who make that positive effort. In particular, it notes the work of a number of Tidy Towns organisations throughout the county, including Drogheda Tidy Towns."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media