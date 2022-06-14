Louth County Council responds to Drogheda IBAL litter ranking

Louth County Council has issued a response today to the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey results released yesterday, that ranked Drogheda 39th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed in the litter study and which described Drogheda as "Seriously Littered".

In its response the local authority said, "Louth County Council notes the outcome of a survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), which has classified Drogheda as ‘seriously littered’. While disappointed with this classification, Louth County Council believes that a community response, including from businesses in Drogheda, can serve to rectify the situation."

It goes on to say that "the Council has been very active in Drogheda and up to the current month has issued numerous warning notices and a total of 50 fines for littering in 2022. Also, through its litter warden service, it is actively engaged with primary schools in the town. Some programmes were put on hold because of Covid-19, but these are now being resumed. The Council is mindful of certain construction and other waste sites where litter is prevalent and will as necessary, issue warning notices and fines."

"The County Council is a strong promoter of anti-littering messages across the county, and it hopes that everyone can play a positive community role by assuming personal responsibility in the reduction of littering. It thanks those who make that positive effort. In particular, it notes the work of a number of Tidy Towns organisations throughout the county, including Drogheda Tidy Towns."