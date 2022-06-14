Search

15 Jun 2022

Cllr Watters raises issue of family homelessness in Louth

Dundalk Municipal District June meeting

Cllr Watters raises issue of family homelessness in Louth

Cllr Watters raises issue of family homelessness in Louth

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Cllr Antóin Watters raised the issue of family homelessness in Louth, at the Dundalk Municipal District June meeting, and asked Director of Services, Mr Paddy Donnelly, if he could comment on the matter.

Cllr Watters said there was an increasing number of tenants who were struggling, due to landlords taking back their houses, for reasons including the houses being sold. The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor said that there are a lot of families who “are really struggling” and “maybe in the next month or two” may be facing homelessness. He acknowledged that it was a difficult issue for the Council but wondered if there was anything that could be done, perhaps to let people know what type of options would be available for people and what they could do if they are facing homelessness.

In response, Mr Donnelly acknowledged that family homelessness was becoming a bigger pressure on the local authority's homelessness services. Mr Donnelly said that “this time last year we would have had about four families, currently we have 14 families listed as homeless.” He went on to say that they continue to work with them and that the homelessness services continues to identify properties to facilitate people who fall into a homeless situation.

He added that the number of properties that are available to HAP or to anyone for private rent is reducing as a number of landlords seem to be leaving the market. Mr Donnelly further added that they would continue to work with people who present as homeless and would ask them to engage with their homelessness team as early as possible.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media