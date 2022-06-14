Search

14 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 14 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Jun 2022 10:01 AM

The death has occurred of Jane Ward of Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Jane's funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday, 16th June 2022, at 12 noon. House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu ro Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Bowhan of Dunleer, Louth / Ashbourne, Meath

Peacefully at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her parents Patsy and Maggie, brothers William and Brendan and sister Zita. Sadly missed by her partner Con and all the Costello family, brothers Seamus, Patrick, Derek and Kieran, sisters Bronagh and Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace


 

