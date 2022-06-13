Search

13 Jun 2022

Work to commence on Ardee Community Nursing Unit this year

50 bed St Joseph’s Hospital Community Nursing Unit

Work to commence on Ardee Community Nursing Unit this year

Cllr Dolores Minogue and Fergus O'Dowd TD

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

13 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Work is set to commence in the final quarter of this year on 50 bed St Joseph’s Hospital Community Nursing Unit in Ardee, according to a response to a parlimentary question from the Minister of Health to Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

Deputy O'Dowd had asked the Minister to report on the progression of the planned new 50- bed hospital in St. Joseph's in Ardee, with the Health Service Executive (HSE) replying directly to the Fine Gael TD. In its repsonse, the HSE said that “the new Community Nursing Unit (CNU) in Ardee is included in the bundle of CNUs expected to be delivered by way of Public Private Partnership (PPP). It is anticipated, subject to financial close and contract award that the construction of the new Community Nursing Unit in Ardee will commence in Quarter 4, 2022 and will be completed in 2024.”

Welcoming the news, Deputy O'Dowd said that “finally we have light at the end of the tunnel for this vital project for Ardee and mid Louth. “Covid has delayed so many of our capital projects, however it is heartening we now have a targeted start date and expected completion date by 2024.”

He continued, “the St Joseph’s site is already a hive of activity as the new Ambulance Base is at an advanced stage and this new 50 bed CNU will no doubt be a very welcome addition in the provision of care of older people in Mid Louth. My colleague, local Ardee councillor Dolores Minogue, and I, have consistently campaigned for this state of the art CNU development which will provide the existing staff and service users with a state of the art facility to match the exceptional level of care and attention already provided.

“This new facility will boost a vast array of modern amenities including a reflection room, hairdresser room, clinical treatment room and also family overnight accommodation. “Cllr Minogue and I can’t wait to see the project taking shape in the very near future.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media