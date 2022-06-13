Work to commence on Ardee Community Nursing Unit this year

Work is set to commence in the final quarter of this year on 50 bed St Joseph’s Hospital Community Nursing Unit in Ardee, according to a response to a parlimentary question from the Minister of Health to Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

Deputy O'Dowd had asked the Minister to report on the progression of the planned new 50- bed hospital in St. Joseph's in Ardee, with the Health Service Executive (HSE) replying directly to the Fine Gael TD. In its repsonse, the HSE said that “the new Community Nursing Unit (CNU) in Ardee is included in the bundle of CNUs expected to be delivered by way of Public Private Partnership (PPP). It is anticipated, subject to financial close and contract award that the construction of the new Community Nursing Unit in Ardee will commence in Quarter 4, 2022 and will be completed in 2024.”

Welcoming the news, Deputy O'Dowd said that “finally we have light at the end of the tunnel for this vital project for Ardee and mid Louth. “Covid has delayed so many of our capital projects, however it is heartening we now have a targeted start date and expected completion date by 2024.”

He continued, “the St Joseph’s site is already a hive of activity as the new Ambulance Base is at an advanced stage and this new 50 bed CNU will no doubt be a very welcome addition in the provision of care of older people in Mid Louth. My colleague, local Ardee councillor Dolores Minogue, and I, have consistently campaigned for this state of the art CNU development which will provide the existing staff and service users with a state of the art facility to match the exceptional level of care and attention already provided.

“This new facility will boost a vast array of modern amenities including a reflection room, hairdresser room, clinical treatment room and also family overnight accommodation. “Cllr Minogue and I can’t wait to see the project taking shape in the very near future.