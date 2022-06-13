Two arrested in connection with 2019 Louth caravan park murder

Gardai have arrested two persons as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of 29 year old Keith Brannigan at a caravan park in Clogherhead in 2019.
In a statement they said:
"As part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a 29 year old man at a caravan park in Clogherhead, County Louth, Tuesday, 27th August, 2019, Gardaí have arrested two persons, today, Monday 13th June 2022.
"A woman (20s) and man (40s) are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Balbriggan and Drogheda Garda Stations. "
