Missing person appeal for man missing in Louth stood down after body found

Following the discovery of a body of a man in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Friday 10th June 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Giedrius Kamarauskas has been stood down.
He had been missing from the Drogheda area since Wednesday 1st June 2022.
