Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Mary McCabe blitzes the field with stunning round

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Despite not scoring on the first hole Peter Marquis recovered well, scoring on all the remaining holes including five three pointers. This gave him a score of 20 points which gave him a countback win over Gerry Smyth who is showing very steady form of late.

Senior 9 Hole Competition Tuesday 31st May: 1st Peter Marquis (28) 20pts,,2nd Gerry Smyth (18) 20pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

This week's soar-away winner Mary McCabe had the enviable luxury of seven points to spare over her nearest rival. Five pars in a round that contained no real blemishes added up to an exceptional 42 points for an outstanding achievement. Congratulations to all the winners.

A typical storming round from Marie Finnegan earned second place, finishing in 81 and included a very nice birdie on the 13th. Denise McGuinness secured third place on countback with her own birdie on the 12th in a strong back-9 performance.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Oana Baciu Hairdresser 1st June 2022: 1st Mary McCabe (28) 42 pts, 2nd Marie Finnegan (10) 35 pts, 3rd Denise McGuinness (21) 34 pts c/b.

Thanks to our sponsor this week Bella Hairdresser, a business that closed due the pandemic shutdowns. However, the owner Oana Baciu very kindly put together a beautiful prize to sponsor this competition before closing her doors April 26th. We wish Oana her all the best in her future ventures.

A great result was achieved by the Revive Active Team, captained by Cepta Maddick. Mannan Castle ladies beat Edenmore 3/2 the deciding match was won in Edenmore on the 19th hole with a birdie chip in.

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Weather was not kind to us for our weekly Open unfortunately. None the less John Clarke played some brilliant golf to take the win on 39 points.

The Junior Cowdy Team, captained by Fergal Brady, beat Lisburn’s Cowdy Team on the return leg in Lisburn. Final aggregate score 5.5 to 2.5.