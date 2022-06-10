20 bags of rubbish dumped in Louth stream

Louth County Council say that there were 20 bags of rubbish dumped in the stream at Newtownstalaban, Drogheda beside the running club.
The Litter Wardens examined and removed the waste and as a result 5 fixed penalty notices have been issued.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.