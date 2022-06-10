Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
CRICKET
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 10AM
RUGBY
URC: LEINSTER V BULLS
TG4, 7.35PM
SOCCER
AUSTRIA V FRANCE
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7.45PM
GOLF
SCANDANAVIAN MIXED
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON
CYCLING
Criterium de Dauphine
EUROSPORT 1, 1.55PM
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
HORSE RACING
York, Sandown, Chester
UTV, 1.10PM
SOCCER
ENGLAND V ITALY
CHANNEL 4, 7.45PM
RUGBY
PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINALS
BT SPORT 1, 1.30PM
RUGBY
STORMERS V ULSTER
RTE2, 2PM
SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE2, 5PM
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
SOCCER
NTH IRELAND V CYPRUS
PREMIER SPORTS, 2PM
GOLF
CANADIAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 5PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
CORK V LIMERICK
RTE, 1.30PM
FORMULA ONE
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM
CRICKET
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 10.15AM
