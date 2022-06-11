Search

13 Jun 2022

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert comes to Dundalk's An Táin

Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert comes to Dundalk's An Táin

Reporter:

Jason Newman

11 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A tribute concert for Leonard Cohen is coming to An Tain arts centre.

The perfect Father’s Day gift for any Leonard Cohen fan! Irish based band ‘Cohen Unlimited’ presents ‘Thanks for the Dance’ Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert, at An Táin Arts Centre, Saturday 25th June at 8pm. 

Cohen Unlimited are a group of Irish professional musicians who have formed to create an incredible show called ‘Thanks for the Dance’, a celebration of Leonard Cohen! 

The show features the poems and songs of the legendary Canadian singersongwriter. Singer Robert Doyle tells stories and anecdotes between the songs about Cohen’s life. Stunning entertainment that will keep Cohen’s fans enthralled. 

Tickets are €23 / €20 + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media