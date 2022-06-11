Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert comes to Dundalk's An Táin

A tribute concert for Leonard Cohen is coming to An Tain arts centre.
The perfect Father’s Day gift for any Leonard Cohen fan! Irish based band ‘Cohen Unlimited’ presents ‘Thanks for the Dance’ Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert, at An Táin Arts Centre, Saturday 25th June at 8pm.
Cohen Unlimited are a group of Irish professional musicians who have formed to create an incredible show called ‘Thanks for the Dance’, a celebration of Leonard Cohen!
The show features the poems and songs of the legendary Canadian singersongwriter. Singer Robert Doyle tells stories and anecdotes between the songs about Cohen’s life. Stunning entertainment that will keep Cohen’s fans enthralled.
Tickets are €23 / €20 + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.