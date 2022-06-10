Dundalk Grammar school talent show a huge success

Dundalk Grammar School Student Council recently hosted their 2022 talent show.

An upbeat, but tense atmosphere swept through Dundalk Grammar School recently as the Student Council organised the 2022 Talent Show, with the theme 'Raise The Roof'.

Given the circumstances over the last few years, the event took on an even greater importance as they brought young talent back to the stage.

Nonetheless, a celebratory mood was almost tangible among those in the audience and backstage when the talent show took place in the school's Finnamore Hall on Wednesday, May 11th.

Students from across Dundalk Grammar were encouraged to take part, performing whatever their talent was.

Interviewed on the theme, one of the Officers said: “With the slogan Raise The Roof, we invite people to come together, our different identities and cultures, to celebrate each other’s talents and music.

“One of our judges for the night was, none other than Dundalk FM's producer Marissa Lucchesi.

“She brought her extensive expertise from the radio, music, and broadcasting industry to those contestants taking part and to the audience.

“A congratulations goes to all who took part, as well as the winner Alex Gormley and runner up Ronan O’Reilly.

“The night was for everyone to participate in their own way, and that’s what made it so enjoyable.”