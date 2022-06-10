Search

13 Jun 2022

Dundalk Grammar school talent show a huge success

Dundalk Grammar school talent show a huge success

The winners of the Dundalk Grammar School talent show on the night of the event

Reporter:

Max McCaldin

10 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Dundalk Grammar School Student Council recently hosted their 2022 talent show.

An upbeat, but tense atmosphere swept through Dundalk Grammar School recently as the Student Council organised the 2022 Talent Show, with the theme 'Raise The Roof'.

Given the circumstances over the last few years, the event took on an even greater importance as they brought young talent back to the stage.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Louth Contemporary Music Society's midsummer festival is back

Nonetheless, a celebratory mood was almost tangible among those in the audience and backstage when the talent show took place in the school's Finnamore Hall on Wednesday, May 11th.

Students from across Dundalk Grammar were encouraged to take part, performing whatever their talent was.

Interviewed on the theme, one of the Officers said: “With the slogan Raise The Roof, we invite people to come together, our different identities and cultures, to celebrate each other’s talents and music.

“One of our judges for the night was, none other than Dundalk FM's producer Marissa Lucchesi.

“She brought her extensive expertise from the radio, music, and broadcasting industry to those contestants taking part and to the audience.

“A congratulations goes to all who took part, as well as the winner Alex Gormley and runner up Ronan O’Reilly.

“The night was for everyone to participate in their own way, and that’s what made it so enjoyable.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media