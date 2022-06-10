Search

13 Jun 2022

Gerry Adams is coming to Louth for launch of his latest book

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

10 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

Gerry Adams is returning to Louth to launch his latest book, Black Mountain and Other Stories at the Dundalk Museum on Saturday 25th June at 2pm.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Meenan, who was elected Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal last week, said: “Black Mountain is a book of eleven short stories. It gives an insight into another side of Gerry Adams that rarely makes the headlines.

"It shows his humour and personality as he tells stories of love and friendship as well as war and politics.”

Black Mountain and Other Stories is Gerry Adams 19th published book.

He has also published a book of poetry and seven Léargas books in which he writes about well-known republican leaders he has known throughout his life.

Cllr Meenan said: “Gerry will be readings short excerpts from the book and there will be a Q & A session as well.

"Everyone is welcome and I have read the book, you won’t be disappointed.”

Local News

