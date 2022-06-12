PHOTOS: Beautiful interior to this detached house at Lisdoo in Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Lisdoo Villa on the Lisdoo Road in Dundalk is a just a short walk to the town centre and is easily accessible to M1 Motorway at junction 18. It's a perfectly positioned and a very imposing detached four bedroomed period home blending tradition with a modern touch. Proudly nestling on a wonderfully private and secluded site with generous enclosed parking to front and benefits from a most private light filled cobble lock walled-in patio to rear.
The guide price for this beautiful home is €385,000. Contact Brendan McVerry on 042 933 3000 for more information.
