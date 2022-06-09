Funeral of man killed in collision outside Dundalk takes place this weekend
The funeral of the 21 year old man who was was killed in a fatal road traffic collision on the N1 Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk on Tuesday, will take place this Saturday morning.
Andrew William Chambers from 8 Commons School Road in Newry was fatally injured after he was struck by a articulated truck at approximately 12:30am on the morning of Tuesday 7 June. Mr Chambers was the partner of Eimear and loving father of Kyle, son of William and Tereasa and stepson of Karen, Brother of Heather, Liam & Chloe and uncle of Harper. His funeral takes place from his late residence on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in Presbyterian Cemetery, Armagh Road Newry.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
