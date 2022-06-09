Louth MACE Retailer to saddle up for Down Syndrome Ireland

Louth MACE Retailer Jewel Akber is inviting people to support its Tour de MACE static cycle in-store in order to raise funds for its charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland.

The event will take place on 17 and 18 June from 12pm to 4pm. This store is one of many MACE stores involved in running this rewarding charity event throughout July. MACE Wheaton Hall, Drogheda is hosting a unique in-store static cycle event whereby customers can donate 15 minutes to 1 hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE’s charity partner.

Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the store to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day. We are encouraging customers who aren’t participating to come along and join in on the celebrations and donate funds towards Down Syndrome Ireland. Each Tour de MACE makes a real and lasting difference to children with Down syndrome and their families throughout Ireland as funds are transferred directly to the charity. The campaign is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s nationwide support services.

Retailer Jewel Akber said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de MACE excitement at MACE Wheaton Hall, Drogheda. We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you pop into the store, to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity. People can donate cash or by scanning a QR code and we have a tap to donate facility too”

Down Syndrome Ireland is MACE’s official charity partner and MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan is delighted with the enthusiasm with which MACE retailers and their staff have embraced the Tour de MACE concept.

“We are very proud of MACE Wheaton Hall for hosting this wonderful event in order to support our charity partner Down Syndrome Ireland. The Tour de MACE event is great for the charity, the store and the local community of Drogheda. The Tour de MACE event is a fabulous initiative and a fun way and healthy concept raise funds towards a very worthy cause,” said Peter.

Customers are encouraged to attend MACE Wheaton Hall’s Tour de MACE event at any stage on 17th and 18th June between 12pm and 4pm.