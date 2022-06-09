Rediscovering the Táin Bó Cuailnge in north Louth this Friday (PIC: Táin March Facebook page)
The Táin March Festival returns this year with a number of events taking place in Cooley over the next number of weeks. Rediscovering the Táin Bó Cuailnge takes place this Friday with a march from Grange to Bush, with Queen Medb, where participants will learn more about Daire McFiachna who owned the brown bull of Cooley.
Organised in conjunction with Grange and District Resident Association, the event will start from Grange Church at 6.30pm where walkers will march to Bush for a reenactment of the rediscovery of the Táin by MAD Youth Theatre.
For more information, phone 042 932 9532 or email info@dundalkyouthcentre.ie
