09 Jun 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 9 June 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

The death has occurred of Michael (Wozzler) Rafferty of Halliday Mills Apartments and formerly of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Co. Louth

On 8 June 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Betty and his brother Pat. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Ann, Elizabeth, Alison and Paula, brothers Jim and John, aunts Bridgeen, Lily and Marie, uncle Augustine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and wide circle of friends in the horse racing community aka (Annaglog's Daughter).

Reposing at the home of his sister Alison Gough, 3 The Orchard, Ardee on Thursday from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm and on Friday from 2.00 pm. Removal at 6.15 pm to The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 6.45 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eleanor (Elena) McCormac (née Johnston) of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth / Lurgan, Armagh

On Wednesday 8 June 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband P.J. and sister Annette. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Maria and Silvana, son Barry, brothers Gerard and Frank, sisters Delhia and Silvana, sons in-law Bill and Francis, daughter in-law Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence Doolargy Avenue on Saturday afternoon at 2.45pm proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan arriving at approximately 5.15pm. House private please by family request. No Flowers, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Daly of “Annesley”, The Crescent, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home in the tender care of his loving family on 8 June 2022. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Nancy. Jim much loved husband and friend of Roisin nee Shields, dear father of John, Brian and Niall, loving grandad of Orlaith, Roisin, David, Keeva, Conall and Ronan, dear brother of Joan, brother-in-law of Anne, Brendan and the late Mary. 

Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, sister, daughters-in-law Bronagh, Jeannine, and Niall’s partner Sabrina, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home A91 H6C5 from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, please consider donating to the Birches Day Care Centre Dundalk. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace


 

