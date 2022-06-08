Louth County Council deploys beach lifeguards to Blue Flag beaches

Louth County Council has said today that it has deployed beach lifeguards to three Blue Flag beaches in the county this summer.

With over 70km of coastline with spectacular views, Louth naturally attracts crowds of visitors, residents and tourists to its beautiful beaches. Louth County Council says that it hopes all visitors enjoys the county's "fantastic natural facilities, but we also urge caution around waters as we want everyone to be safe".

The local authority says that while it would be impossible to patrol the whole coastline, Louth County Council has Designated Bathing Areas in the County, namely at:

Templetown Beach on the Cooley Peninsula, North Louth

Port Beach, Mid Louth

Clogherhead Beach, South Louth

These 3 Blue Flag Beaches have been Risk Assessed for safety and Louth County Council's beach lifeguards will patrol the designated areas during the summer period at the following times:

11am - 6pm during Weekends in June and September

11am - 6pm daily in July and August

Louth County Council says it urges members of the public to always check tide times and assess sea conditions before getting in the water, and never to swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It says to please choose safety and always swim at a lifeguarded water way.

For emergency services call 112 or 999. For further Water Safety advice visit here.