Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will see rain, and drizzle will become widespread from early on.
It will turn mostly dry with sunny spells by evening time.
Highest temperatures 19 to 21 degrees in a moderate to fresh south or southwest breeze.
Generally dry on Thursday night with the chance of some isolated showers.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mainly moderate southerly winds.
