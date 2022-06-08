Search

08 Jun 2022

New Leas Cathaoirleach elected to Dundalk Municipal District

Dundalk Municipal District

Cathaoirleach Kevin Meenan welcomes Cllr Sean Kelly as new Leas Cathaoirleach (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

The first task for Cllr Kevin Meenan in his newly elected role as Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, was to welcome Cllr Sean Kelly to the role of Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Kelly was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach of the municipal district at the annual meeting on Tuesday in the chamber at the Town Hall in Dundalk. He was nominated for the role by Cllr Andrea McKevitt and was seconded by Cllr Liam Reilly.

Above: New Leas Cathaoirleach for Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Sean Kelly

Thanking members for nominating and electing him to the role of Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Kelly said he looked forward to working with the new Cathaoirleach, who he said would be an "excellent ambassador for the town."

The Cathaoirleach replied to say that he had worked closely with Cllr Kelly on a number of occasions on various projects and that he would be a very dedicated and very trustworthy Leas Cathaoirleach. Members including, Cllr Marianne Butler, Cllr Conor Keelan and Cllr John Reilly welcomed both the new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach to their new roles, with Cllr Reilly "as a proud son of Faughart" also presenting the new Cathaoirleach with a framed St Brigid's Cross. 

